Verlander gets automatic ball for throwing warmup after pitch clock limit

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander was called for an automatic ball in the New York Mets’ 2-1 loss to Milwaukee on Monday night for throwing his final warmup toss ahead of the third inning with 27 seconds left on the clock, 3 seconds later than allowed. Verlander, believing he had one more pitch, threw the warmup before plate umpire Jansen Visconti issued the automatic ball. Verlander says: “As long as I’m ready by the 8 seconds that the hitter’s supposed to step in the box, I think that’s plenty of time.”

