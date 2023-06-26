West Virginia interim coach Josh Eilert turns his attention to retaining players

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia interim basketball coach Josh Eilert is turning his attention to keeping a roster together following the resignation of Hall of Famer Bob Huggins. Huggins resigned a week ago following a drunken driving arrest. That triggered a 30-day period under NCAA rules that gives West Virginia’s players the option to enter the transfer portal. Eilert was promoted from assistant coach Saturday night. On Monday, forward Tre Mitchell announced he’s transferring to Kentucky. Eilert did get good news when guard Kerr Kriisa said he’s staying. Kriisa had transferred from Arizona in April.

