Westburg solid in rainy debut as Orioles rout Reds 10-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Westburg had a productive night at the plate and made a slick defensive play in his big league debut, helping the Baltimore Orioles to a rain-soaked 10-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The game started 15 minutes late because of the weather, and there was another delay of 1 hour, 44 minutes in the third inning. Westburg, one of the game’s top infield prospects, was called up before the game and started at second base. He had a hit, a walk, a run and an RBI. Spencer Steer homered for the Reds, who have dropped three in a row following a 12-game winning streak.

