76ers face an uncertain future with Harden and Harris deals up in the air

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers are on the brink of entering next season without James Harden. All signs point to Harden declining his $35.6 million option on Thursday and entering this summer as an unrestricted free agent. That leaves the 2018 NBA MVP and 10-time All-Star free to sign with any team. Tobias Harris stumped for a Harden return as he grabbed rebounds and posed for selfies with children Tuesday at a Fanatics promotion. The 76ers lost in the second round of the playoffs. It was another early exit for a team that won 54 games and marked 22 seasons since the franchise reached the Eastern Conference finals. It cost coach Doc Rivers his job.

