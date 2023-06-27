Adam Fantilli not worried about being overshadowed at NHL draft; return to Michigan still an option

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — This NHL draft might have been considered the chase for Adam Fantilli as the top overall pick rather than the Connor Bedard sweepstakes in a different year. Fantilli’s got the size and can put the puck in the net. The Canadian also was only the third freshman to win college hockey’s Hobey Baker player of the year award. Fantilli isn’t worried of what might have been because he can’t play another game or score another goal to improve his resume. Fantilli also says Bedard’s season was phenomenal. So he plans to sit back and enjoy the NHL draft on Wednesday night.

