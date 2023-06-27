Caeleb Dressel struggles to 29th in 100 freestyle at US swimming nationals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caeleb Dressel has finished 29th in the 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals, falling far short of qualifying for the world championships in an event he won at the Tokyo Olympics. Dressel fell farther and farther behind in the last of eight heats, touching the wall behind everyone else. His time of 49.42 seconds was a whopping 1.79 behind top qualifier Ryan Held. It was a sobering reminder of how far Dressel has to go after walking away from swimming last summer during the world championships in Budapest, Hungary. Dressel was nearly 2.5 seconds off his gold medal-winning performance in Tokyo.

