De La Cruz and Segura homer, Marlins pound out 19 hits in 10-1 rout of Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run home run, Jean Segura added a solo homer and the Florida Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-1. The Marlins, winners of four of their last five, finished with 19 hits. Jazz Chisholm contributed three RBIs. Garrett Cooper added two RBIs, Jorge Soler had an RBI double, and Joey Wendle finished with four hits. Luis Arraez, who entered the day with a .399 average, struck out for the first time since June 14. But he had a single and RBI double. Sandy Alcántara (3-6) was strong over seven innings, giving one run off six hits and striking out five. Boston’s Garrett Whitlock (4-3) was pulled after 4 2/3 innings, yielding six runs off 11 hits.

