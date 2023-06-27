Diamondbacks put right-hander Merrill Kelly on 15-day injured list, send Joe Mantiply to Triple-A

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation. The 34-year-old Kelly has a 9-4 record with a 3.22 ERA so far this season, forming a formidable tandem with Zac Gallen at the top of the team’s rotation. The team also sent struggling reliever Joe Mantiply to Triple-A Reno. Mantiply was the team’s lone All-Star representative last season, but has spent much of this season on the injured list and has a 5.74 ERA in 13 appearances.

