Fast bowler Tongue replaces spinner Ali in England side for 2nd Ashes test

LONDON (AP) — Worcestershire fast bowler Josh Tongue has been surprisingly recalled by England for the second Ashes test against Australia at Lord’s after Moeen Ali injured his spinning finger. The only change by England after losing the first test at Edgbaston by two wickets has set up an all-seam attack in the second match starting on Wednesday. Tongue made his test debut this month against Ireland on a slow pitch at Lord’s and took 5-66 in the second innings of a 10-wicket win. Ali badly blistered his right index finger at Edgbaston after coming out of test retirement. Ali appeared to prove he’s fit at training. But England will use Joe Root’s part-time off-breaks beside a seam attack of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Tongue.

