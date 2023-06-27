Former captain Ryan Getzlaf named player development coordinator by Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Former captain Ryan Getzlaf has been named the Anaheim Ducks’ player development coordinator. Getzlaf served as Anaheim’s captain for 12 seasons. He is also the all-time leading scorer in franchise history, with 1,019 points. In his new role, Getzlaf will assist Director of Player Development Jim Johnson in working to prepare prospects in Anaheim’s system for a career in professional hockey. Getzlaf played 17 seasons for the Ducks after being the 19th overall pick in the 2003 NHL draft.

