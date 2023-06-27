Gavin Williams shuts down Royals for 7 innings, Guardians rally to win in 9th on Brennan’s double

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gavin Williams held Kansas City to one hit through seven innings in his second major league start, Will Brennan hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians rallied past the Royals 2-1. Kansas City had broken a scoreless tie in the eighth on a comebacker by Nicky Lopez against Trevor Stephan, who threw wildly to the plate while trying to cut down the run. Emmanuel Clase worked around another error in the ninth to complete the two-hitter and earn his 24th save. Guardians manager Terry Francona missed the game. He felt ill earlier Tuesday and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

