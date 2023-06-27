Italian soccer players banned from wearing No. 88 on jerseys in campaign against antisemitism

ROME (AP) — Soccer players in Italy will be banned from wearing No. 88 on their jerseys as part of a new initiative combating antisemitism. The No. 88 is a numerical code for “Heil Hitler.” A fan wearing a Lazio shirt with the name “Hitlerson” and the No. 88 on it was banned for life from attending matches of the Roman club in March. The initiative is being coordinated between the Italian government and the Italian soccer federation. It includes the addition of a code of ethics in accordance with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. The initiative also calls for games to be suspended in case of antisemitic chants or acts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.