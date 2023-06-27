Jay Johnson made all the right moves to quickly build LSU into a national champion again

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — LSU’s Jay Johnson became the first baseball coach to win a national championship before his third year at a school. His Tigers won a three-game College World Series finals against Florida to give the program its seventh title and first since 2009. Johnson was at Arizona when the LSU opportunity presented itself. He said the chance to coach Dylan Crews convinced him it was the right job. Crews was part of a returning core of players. Johnson added two of the top players in the transfer portal in pitcher Paul Skenes and third baseman Tommy White.

