Jordan Montgomery pitches St. Louis Cardinals to 4-2 victory over Houston Astros

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning in his second straight win, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Houston Astros 4-2. Paul DeJong homered for St. Louis in its return after splitting two games against the Chicago Cubs in London over the weekend. Nolan Arenado had two hits, including an RBI double. It was the first meeting between the teams since St. Louis dropped two of three against Houston in July 2019. Martin Maldonado homered for Houston, which dropped to 7-14 in its last 21 games. Framber Valdez was charged with four runs and eight hits in six innings.

