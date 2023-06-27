Jordi Fernandez to replace Nick Nurse as Canada coach, source tells AP

Sacramento assistant Jordi Fernandez is taking over for Nick Nurse as coach of the Canadian men’s basketball team that will compete at this summer’s World Cup, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday. Fernandez is also expected to remain in place should Canada qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been revealed publicly.

