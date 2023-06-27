Katie Ledecky joins an elite club with another dominating performance at the US nationals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Katie Ledecky has joined an elite club, earning her sixth trip to the world championships with a dominating victory in the 800-meter freestyle at the U.S. nationals. Ledecky was under her own world-record pace for much of the race before settling for the victory in 8 minutes, 7.07 seconds — her third-fastest time ever in the grueling event. Ledecky became only the sixth swimmer to make the world championships for the sixth time, joining Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Natalie Coughlin, Elizabeth Beisel and Nathan Adrian.

