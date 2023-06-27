Kevin Hayes traded from the Flyers to the Blues for a 6th-round pick in 2024

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have acquired center Kevin Hayes from the Philadelphia Flyers for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. Hayes gives the retooling Blues depth down the middle as they try to return to the playoffs next season. The 31-year-old is a veteran of nearly 700 NHL games who had 54 points last season. The Flyers are retaining half of Hayes’ $7.14 million salary cap hit for the next three years. It’s the latest teardown move by new Philadelphia general manager Daniel Briere as the franchise embarks on a long rebuilding process.

