Manchester City completes the signing of midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has completed the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea on a four-year contract for around $32 million plus add-ons. The 29-year-old Croatia midfielder was part of Chelsea’s Champions League-winning team of 2021. He becomes City’s first signing since it won a treble of trophies last season. Pep Guardiola’s team captured the Premier League title, Champions League and FA Cup to become only the second English team to achieve that feat. Kovacic says it’s “a brilliant move for me” and that he “cannot wait to get started with City.”

