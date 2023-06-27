Marta in Brazil’s squad for Women’s World Cup but Cristiane not included

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Soccer superstar Marta overcame injury worries to be included in Brazil’s squad for the upcoming Women’s World Cup but prolific striker Cristiane won’t be there. Brazil coach Pia Sundhage announced her squad on Tuesday for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. The 37-year-old Marta has won the world player of the year award six times but has never won the trophy in five previous attempts with Brazil. This will likely be her last World Cup. Eleven of Brazil’s 23 players have never played at a World Cup. Sundhage says “that mix could be the winning formula.” Sundhage said she did not want to talk about players like Cristiane who had not made the squad. Cristiane has scored 11 goals for Brazil in previous editions of the tournament.

