Minnesota United adds striker Teemu Pukki as designated player for scoring boost
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota United signed Finnish and former Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki to a designated player contract. The MLS club is in search of a badly needed scoring boost. The deal is for two years, with a club option to extend it through December 2025. The Loons have just 17 goals in 18 games. The 33-year-old Pukki had 88 goals and 29 assists in 210 matches over five seasons with Norwich City. Two of those seasons were in the English Premier League. Pukki is the all-time leading scorer in international competition for Finland.