NASCAR brings its 75th season to Chicago for the first street race in Cup Series history

CHICAGO (AP) — It’s a big week for NASCAR as it visits downtown Chicago for the Cup Series’ first foray into street course racing. The Xfinity Series runs the The Loop 121 on Saturday, and the Cup Series takes over for the Grant Park 220 on Sunday. It has been quite an adventure to get to this point, especially when it comes to setting up for the event in the heart of a busy city. The races are the centerpiece of a NASCAR festival that also includes music and other entertainment options.

