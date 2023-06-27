New Alabama baseball coach Rob Vaughn set to make $900,000 annually

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — New Alabama baseball coach Rob Vaughn is set to make at least $900,000 annually under his five-year deal. The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee approved the new deal for Vaughn, along with contracts for other coaches and administrators. The former Maryland coach replaced Brad Bohannon, who was fired in May after a report of suspicious bets involving his team. The school said he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.”

