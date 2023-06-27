NFL running back Leonard Fournette says his car caught fire on the freeway

NFL running back Leonard Fournette appears to have avoided injury after his car caught fire while he was driving on a freeway. Fournette posted a video to Instagram where he showed his burned vehicle on the side of the highway. Fournette doesn’t speak in the video but the short video shows extensive damage to the SUV. Fournette has spent the past three seasons playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is currently a free agent after being released by the Bucs in the offseason.

By The Associated Press

