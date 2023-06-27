Oladipo exercises $9.5 million option with Heat for this coming season

MIAMI (AP) — Victor Oladipo has exercised his $9.5 million option with the Miami Heat for this coming season. He tore his left patellar tendon during the first round of the playoffs against Milwaukee in April. The 31-year-old guard underwent his third major surgery in the last four years — the other two were on his right knee area — and there is no timetable for his return. Oladipo was a two-time All-Star with Indiana before getting hurt in January 2019. Indiana traded him to Houston in January 2021. The Rockets traded him to Miami two months later; he played four games in March 2021 with the Heat before getting hurt again.

