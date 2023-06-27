Padres’ Yu Darvish scratched from start against Pirates due to illness

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The San Diego Padres scratched Yu Darvish from his scheduled start against Pittsburgh due to an illness. Manager Bob Melvin said Darvish remained behind in San Diego as the team embarked on a six-game road trip through Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. Melvin said Darvish is feeling better but added Darvish will not pitch during the three-game set against the Pirates. Reiss Knehr will start in Darvish’s place. He has a 12.27 ERA in three relief appearances this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.