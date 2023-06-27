Paul Blackburn pitches Athletics to 2-1 victory over Yankees in Josh Donaldson’s return

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Paul Blackburn pitched into the sixth inning for Oakland, allowing one run on Josh Donaldson’s homer in his return to the lineup and sending the Athletics to a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees. The slumping Donaldson connected in the fifth in his first action since Friday, but that was it for New York. The 2015 AL MVP went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts, raising his batting average to .132 in 22 games. Seth Brown homered for the second consecutive day as the last-place A’s beat the Yankees for the first time this season after they were swept in a three-game series in the Bronx in May.

