Rose Zhang missing Solheim Cup points under archaic LPGA policy

Rose Zhang has played two tournaments since turning pro. She won the Mizuho Americas Open and was one shot off the lead at the Women’s PGA until tying for eighth. But under an archaic LPGA policy, she doesn’t get Solheim Cup points for her win. That’s because Zhang technically didn’t become a member of the LPGA Tour until after she won. She still has at least five tournaments to get within the top seven automatic qualifiers. Zhang now is at No. 25. In other golf news, Scottie Scheffler’s run is easy to overlook. But he has finished in the top five six times in the last seven weeks.

