Shohei Ohtani first AL pitcher in nearly 60 years to homer twice, strike out 10, Angels beat ChiSox

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became the first American League pitcher in nearly 60 years to hit two homers and strike out 10 batters in a game, leading the Los Angeles Angels past the Chicago White Sox 4-2 in his latest extraordinary performance. Ohtani, who leads the majors with 28 home runs, hit solo shots in the first and seventh innings. It’s first time he has gone deep twice while also pitching. The superstar from Japan struck out 10 in a 6 1/3-inning start that ended because of a cracked fingernail. He’s the sixth player in major league history to homer at least twice and strike out at least 10.

