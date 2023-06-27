Stormzy set to become an owner of his childhood soccer club AFC Croydon

LONDON (AP) — Stormzy is set to become an owner of English ninth-tier soccer club AFC Croydon. The 29-year-old grime star is part of a three-man consortium, including Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, that has agreed a deal to acquire the assets of the south London side. Stormzy is from Croydon and has a long-standing friendship with the 30-year-old Zaha, who was born in Ivory Coast but raised in the London borough. Croydon plays in the Combined Counties Football League Premier South Division. Former Crystal Palace head of player care Danny Young is also in the consortium.

