Tigers starter Matthew Boyd will have season-ending Tommy John surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd will have season-ending elbow reconstruction surgery after tests Tuesday revealed a partial sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament. The lefty exited his start against the Texas Rangers on Monday night after only 15 pitches. Boyd was placed on the 60-day injured list. Right-hander Will Vest, who exited with an injury Monday night after replacing Boyd, was put on the 15-day IL with a lower right leg strain. The Tigers have 10 pitchers on the IL. Right-hander Matt Manning was activated from the 60-day IL to start Tuesday against Texas. Left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz was recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

