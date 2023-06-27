Twins’ bullpen takes another hit with Stewart placed on injured list with sore elbow

ATLANTA (AP) — The Minnesota Twins lost another reliever when they placed right-hander Brock Stewart on the 15-day injured list with right elbow soreness. The move came one day after the team announced that José De León will need a second Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The right-handed reliever was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday after hurting his elbow while warming up a day earlier. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli says he hopes Stewart, one of the team’s top setup men, has a short stay on the IL.

