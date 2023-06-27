Weather issues forces Carlsson to make long drive to Nashville for NHL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leo Carlsson had an excellent reason Tuesday to miss a youth clinic and a session with reporters before the NHL draft. The Swedish center needed some sleep. His journey to Music City for the NHL draft on Wednesday night turned into a hockey version of “Planes, Trains And Automobiles.” Weather issues on the East Coast forced Carlsson and his family to pile into a van for the 13-hour drive from Newark to Nashville. Center Adam Fantilli said Carlsson, the No. 1 rated international skater who last played in the Swedish Hockey League, has the worst luck with flights.

