Young Devils add veteran Tyler Toffoli in draft-eve deal with Flames

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have acquired veteran forward Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames for forward Yegor Sharangovich and a draft pick they recently acquired in a deal with Columbus. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the trade Tuesday evening, a day before the NHL draft in Nashville, Tennessee. The Devils will give the Flames the third-round pick they got from the Blue Jackets in the sign-and-trade deal that sent defenseman Damon Severson to Columbus. Toffoli is entering in the final year of a four-year deal. He carries a $4.5 million cap hit. Sharangovich was set to become a restricted free agent.

