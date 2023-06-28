A look at some of Simone Biles’ career highlights as she plans a return to competition

USA Gymnastics has announced that Simone Biles plans to return to competition following a two-year hiatus at the U.S. Classic outside Chicago in August. The seven-time Olympic medalist was the all-around champion at the 2016 Rio Games. She is a seven-time U.S. national champion and a five-time world all-around champion. The U.S. Classic is one of the marquee events on USA Gymnastics’ annual calendar and typically serves as a warmup of sorts for the national championships, this year scheduled for late August in San Jose, California.

