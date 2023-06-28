Alex Killorn, J.T. Compher and Ivan Barbashev are among the NHL free agents to watch

Recent Stanley Cup champions Alex Killorn, J.T. Compher and Ivan Barbashev are among the top players to watch when NHL free agency begins Saturday. The crop of available forwards also includes three-time Cup winner Patrick Kane coming off hip surgery and former Chicago teammate Jonathan Toews. Veterans Frederik Andersen and Tristan Jarry headline an unusually intriguing class of free agent goaltenders. 2018 Cup champion Dmitry Orlov is the best defenseman available after an impressive showing with Boston following the trade deadline.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.