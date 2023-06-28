Beer on menu for fans at 2032 Brisbane Olympics, but not in Paris for 2024 Games
GENEVA (AP) — No worries about spectators getting a beer at the stadium when Australia hosts the 2032 Olympics. Brisbane organizing committee president Andrew Liveris says “we’ll serve a beer because we can.” Liveris was asked about the alcohol prohibition for ordinary fans at the 2024 Paris Olympics. That’s the law for stadiums in France. French media has reported that Paris officials will not ask for exemptions for their dozens of Olympics venues. Alcohol will be served in VIP and hospitality sections in Paris. Liveris says Australian law allows beer to be served in stadiums.