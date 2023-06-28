Carlos Alcaraz — not Novak Djokovic — and Iga Swiatek are the No. 1 seeds for Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are seeded No. 1 for Wimbledon. Alcaraz and Swiatek were expected to lead the fields because the All England Club adhered to the latest ATP and WTA rankings. Alcaraz overtook Novak Djokovic atop the men’s rankings on Monday. Djokovic has not played since collecting his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open on June 11 and slid to No. 2. Alcaraz rose one spot after winning the grass-court tournament at Queen’s Club on Sunday. Swiatek has been No. 1 since April 2022.

