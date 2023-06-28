Castellanos, Sosa and Harrison go deep to help the Phillies beat Cubs 8-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Castellanos, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5 on Wednesday night. Castellanos hit a three-run homer in the second off Drew Smyly after Sosa launched a two-run shot earlier in the inning. Castellanos also hustled out an RBI double and scored in a two-run fourth. Harrison added a solo homer in the fifth off Hayden Wesneski to make it 8-2, helping Philadelphia overcome a shaky start by Aaron Nola to win for the 17th time in 22 games. The Phillies also won their eighth straight road game, matching their longest streak since 2011. Chicago has lost three straight since winning nine of 10.

