Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have selected Connor Bedard with the first pick in the NHL draft. The move should kick-start a hopeful new era for Chicago. Bedard is a highly skilled offensive forward who’s drawn comparisons to Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. Bedard is the second No. 1 pick in Blackhawks history. Chicago took Patrick Kane first in 2007 and he helped form the core of a team that won three Stanley Cups. The Anaheim Ducks hold the second pick, followed by the Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens.