Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks

KTVZ
By
Published 4:19 PM

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have selected Connor Bedard with the first pick in the NHL draft. The move should kick-start a hopeful new era for Chicago. Bedard is a highly skilled offensive forward who’s drawn comparisons to Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. Bedard is the second No. 1 pick in Blackhawks history. Chicago took Patrick Kane first in 2007 and he helped form the core of a team that won three Stanley Cups. The Anaheim Ducks hold the second pick, followed by the Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content