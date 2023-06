Courtney Williams scores a season-high 21, Chicago snaps a 6-game losing streak

CHICAGO (AP) — Courtney Williams scored a season-high 21 points, Kahleah Copper added 14 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-63 to snap a six-game losing streak. Chicago’s losing streak started against Los Angeles on June 9. The two teams play each other again on Friday. Marina Mabrey added 13 points and Dana Evans had 11 for Chicago (6-9). Williams made three of Chicago’s nine 3-pointers and also grabbed nine rebounds. Williams scored 10 points in the first half to help Chicago build a 46-37 lead. Mabrey sealed it on a 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining in the fourth quarter for a 77-61 lead. Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles.

