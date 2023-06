LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has completed the signing of England midfielder James Maddison from Leicester. Spurs entered advanced talks with the recently relegated Foxes earlier this week and secured Maddison in a deal worth 40 million pounds ($50 million) plus add-ons. Maddison has agreed a five-year deal with the club and becomes new boss Ange Postecoglou’s third arrival of the summer.

