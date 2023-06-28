Garrett and Segura lead the Marlins past the Red Sox, 6-2

BOSTON (AP) — Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay. Braxton Garrett (4-2) pitched five innings for the victory, allowing a run on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts. The Marlins have won eight of his last nine starts, the last six in a row. A.J. Puk closed for his 12th save. Garrett Cooper opened the second inning with a home run for Boston against Kaleb Ort. Rafael Devers tied it in the fourth with his 19th homer, a two-out shot. Nick Pivetta (4-5) was the loser.

