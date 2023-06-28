Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia
LONDON (AP) — Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has joined Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli. He becomes the latest Chelsea player to head to the oil-rich kingdom. N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have already made moves to the lucrative Saudi Pro League during this transfer window. Hakim Ziyech is also expected to join Al-Nassr, where he will team up with Cristiano Ronaldo. Al-Ahli and Chelsea both confirmed the move. In a video posted on Al-Ahli social media channels, Mendy is wearing a shirt which reads 2026 on the back, likely in reference to the length of his contract. No financial details were given but media reports said the fee was 17 million pounds ($21.5 million).