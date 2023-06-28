Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to the Penguins and re-sign Ivan Barbashev for 5 years

The Vegas Golden Knights have traded forward Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins and re-signed Ivan Barbashev. The Stanley Cup champions signed Barbashev to a five-year contract worth $25 million. For Smith, they reacquired their own 2024 third-round pick they sent to Pittsburgh for forward Teddy Blueger prior to the trade deadline. Smith was one of six original Vegas players left from the team’s inaugural season that included a trip to the final. Barbashev was a key contributor on the franchise’s title run with 18 points in 22 games.

