Griffin’s staff includes Sidney Dobner as Bucks’ 1st female assistant coach

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin’s staff includes Sidney Dobner as the first female assistant coach in franchise history. Dobner is entering her sixth season with the Bucks. She’s getting a promotion after working as head video coordinator this past season. Griffin also is keeping on Vin Baker and Josh Oppenheimer. Both had been assistants on former coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff. The other assistant coaches on Griffin’s staff are former Bucks head coaches Terry Stotts and Joe Prunty as well as Patrick Mutombo and DJ Bakker.

