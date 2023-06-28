Guardians manager Terry Francona out of hospital, advised to rest after becoming ill before game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona will not be with the team for a second straight game after being hospitalized when he became lightheaded before a series opener against the Kansas City Royals. Francona, who has had significant health issues in recent years, spent Tuesday night at The University of Kansas Health System, where he underwent tests and evaluation. The team said tests on the 64-year-old Francona all “came back within normal ranges.” Doctors have advised Francona to rest for the next few days. Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale will again handle managerial duties in Francona’s absence. Hale served as Cleveland’s acting manager for the final 63 games in 2021 when Francona had to step away.

