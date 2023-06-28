Iga Swiatek is No. 1 and owns 4 Grand Slam titles at age 22. Can she win Wimbledon, too?

Iga Swiatek is coming off her third title in the past four years on the French Open’s red clay. She also won a championship on the U.S. Open’s hard courts and reached the semifinals on that surface at the Australian Open. And what about on grass courts? Wimbledon has been her least successful Grand Slam tournament so far. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek is just 5-3 at the All England Club and has never made it past the fourth round there. Play begins at Wimbledon on Monday.

