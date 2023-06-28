José Ramírez hits a grand slam as Guardians beat Royals 14-1, move into 1st in AL Central

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — José Ramírez hit his fifth career grand slam and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 14-1. Cleveland moved into first place in the AL Central despite a losing record. Ramírez lined a first-pitch cutter from Austin Cox into the left-field bullpen after Cox opened the third by allowing a single and two walks. It was the slugger’s 13th homer this season. Josh Bell hit a 464-foot, two-run homer for the Guardians in the fifth. Cox took the loss in his first major league start. He had begun his career with 12 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.

