Lloyd Howell to take over as executive director of NFL Players Association

Lloyd Howell will succeed DeMaurice Smith as the NFL Players Association’s executive director. The NFLPA’s board of player representatives announced Thursday that Howell had been elected as the next executive director. Smith had said last fall he planned to depart after serving one more term with the union. Howell has spent more than 34 years at the consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. He most recently worked as chief financial officer and treasurer. He also led the company’s civil and commercial group.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.