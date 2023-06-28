McDonald upsets top-seeded Fritz to reach quarterfinals at Eastbourne International

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Mackenzie McDonald advanced to the quarterfinals at the Eastbourne International by upsetting top-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8). McDonald rebounded from a service break down in each at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament. Coco Cauff reached the women’s quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jodie Burrage. The American will next take on Jessica Pegula. The third-seeded Pegula beat Camila Osorio 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.